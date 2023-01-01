Menu
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Apple Carplay +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Attache remorque / Trailer hitch Historique d'entretien, Kilométrage certifié, Aucun Accident, Bien entretenuProtection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule provient dune reprise bancaire, Maintenance history, Certified kilometers, No accidents, Well maintainedMechanical protection available, This vehicle was reposessed by the bank Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2019 Ford F-150

99,703 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

SPORT, CREW-CAB, 3.5L ECOBOOST, TOIT-PANO

2019 Ford F-150

SPORT, CREW-CAB, 3.5L ECOBOOST, TOIT-PANO

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,703KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E40KFA01370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A300
  • Mileage 99,703 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Apple Carplay
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Attache remorque / Trailer hitch

Historique d’entretien, Kilométrage certifié, Aucun Accident, Bien entretenuProtection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire,

Maintenance history, Certified kilometers, No accidents, Well maintainedMechanical protection available, This vehicle was reposessed by the bank

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Flood lights
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford F-150