2019 Honda Civic

12,069 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Sedan EX *12,000KM* CAMERA *TOITOUVRANT/SUNROOF *STARTER

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

12,069KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8046094
  • Stock #: V764
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F74KH041152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V764
  • Mileage 12,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule impeccable! Kilométrage certifié. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire. N'attendez pas ! Impeccable Vehicle! Certified kilometers. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently repossessed by the bank. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

