2019 Honda Odyssey EX, 8 PASSAGERS, PORTES ELECTRIQUES, CARPLAY

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Portes coulissantes électriques / Electric sliding doors +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Aspirateur Shop Vac intégrer / Shop Vac integrated vacuum

Aucun Accident, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance. Ce véhicule est 100% original.

No accidents, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims. This vehicle is 100% original.

$35,888 + tax & licensing

28,183 KM

VIN 5FNRL6H46KB513136
Stock # 23A308
Exterior Colour: Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colour: Grey
Body Style: Sedan
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 6-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

2019 Honda Odyssey

28,183 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX, 8 PASSAGERS, PORTES ELECTRIQUES, CARPLAY

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX, 8 PASSAGERS, PORTES ELECTRIQUES, CARPLAY

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

28,183KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H46KB513136

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A308
  • Mileage 28,183 KM

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Portes coulissantes électriques / Electric sliding doors
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Aspirateur Shop Vac intégrer / Shop Vac integrated vacuum

Aucun Accident, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assuranceCe véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Lane Departure Warning

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Honda Odyssey