2019 Infiniti QX50

79,979 KM

Details Description Features

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

SENSORY EDITION, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, AWD

2019 Infiniti QX50

SENSORY EDITION, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, AWD

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,979KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9616450
  Stock #: 23A016
  VIN: 3PCAJ5M3XKF130004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A016
  • Mileage 79,979 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Sièges ventilés / Ventilated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Toit ouvrant / sunroof +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Cruise control adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique d’entretien, Balance de garantie, Protection mécanique disponible, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. One owner, No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Remaining warranty, Mechanical protection available, Very clean unit! This vehicle was recently traded in a new car dealership. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Bluetooth
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-XXXX

873-800-1002

