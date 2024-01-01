Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

GX, CARPLAY, DEMARREUR, SIEGES CHAUFFANT

$23,700 + tax & licensing

48,289 KM

VIN JM3KFBBL9K0682428

Exterior Colour: Jet Black Mica
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder
Doors: 4-door
Stock #: 24A022A

+Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien complete, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance, Bien entretenu, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Well maintained, Very clean unit, This vehicle was recently traded in,

Auto Flash BFH
5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5
873-800-1002

2019 Mazda CX-5

48,289 KM

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GX, CARPLAY, DEMARREUR, SIEGES CHAUFFANT

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX, CARPLAY, DEMARREUR, SIEGES CHAUFFANT

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

48,289KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBBL9K0682428

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24A022A
  • Mileage 48,289 KM

+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien complete, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance, Bien entretenu, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Well maintained, Very clean unit, This vehicle was recently traded in,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Bluetooth

Rain sensor wipers

Cloth Interior

2019 Mazda CX-5