+Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims

2019 Nissan Kicks

80,819 KM

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

12563612

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,819KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU1KL499355

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25A183
  • Mileage 80,819 KM

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Bluetooth

Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Nissan Kicks