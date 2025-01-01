$15,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
Location
Auto Flash BFH
5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5
873-800-1002
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25A183
- Mileage 80,819 KM
Vehicle Description
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance
No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims
Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.
Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.
Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!
Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.
*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.
*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.
*************
Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.
Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.
We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!
Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!
We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.
And if we dont have it, well find it for you!
*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.
*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Flash BFH
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Flash BFH
Auto Flash BFH
Call Dealer
873-800-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
873-800-1002