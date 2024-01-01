2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
+Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Attache remorque / Trailer hitch Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien complète Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance Bien entretenu Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance history Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims Well maintained Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

125,067 KM

$17,970

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CONVENIENCE, AWD, MANUELLE, CAMERA

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CONVENIENCE, AWD, MANUELLE, CAMERA

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$17,970

Used
125,067KM
VIN JF2GTAAC9KG228210

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24S109
  • Mileage 125,067 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$17,970

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

