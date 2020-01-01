2019 Tesla Model 3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Courtesy Lights Map Lights Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Deluxe Wheel Covers Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

