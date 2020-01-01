Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

39,000 KM

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

*STANDARD-RANGE-PLUS *RWD *AUTONOMIE-423KM

2019 Tesla Model 3

*STANDARD-RANGE-PLUS *RWD *AUTONOMIE-423KM

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6228459
  • Stock #: TS686
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF414113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Chrome delete** Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Une seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! **Chrome delete** Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

