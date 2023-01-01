2019 Toyota C-HR

$27,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 3 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10081209

10081209 Stock #: 23ST120

23ST120 VIN: JTNKHMBX5K1040487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23ST120

Mileage 20,359 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.