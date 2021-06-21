2019 Toyota C-HR

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7393472

V466 VIN: JTNKHMBXXK1042395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V466

Mileage 24,419 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Box liner Rear Mounted Spare Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Map Lights Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Auxiliary 12v Outlet Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors On-Glass Antenna Audio Voice Control

