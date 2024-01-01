2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Sièges refroidissants / Cooled seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, Well maintainedVery clean unitThis vehicle was recently traded in, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

131,375 KM

Details Description Features

$23,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE, 4MOTION, V6, CARPLAY, SIEGES VENTILE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE, 4MOTION, V6, CARPLAY, SIEGES VENTILE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 11430101
  2. 11430101
  3. 11430101
  4. 11430101
  5. 11430101
  6. 11430101
  7. 11430101
  8. 11430101
  9. 11430101
  10. 11430101
  11. 11430101
  12. 11430101
  13. 11430101
  14. 11430101
  15. 11430101
  16. 11430101
  17. 11430101
  18. 11430101
  19. 11430101
  20. 11430101
  21. 11430101
  22. 11430101
  23. 11430101
  24. 11430101
  25. 11430101
  26. 11430101
  27. 11430101
  28. 11430101
  29. 11430101
  30. 11430101
  31. 11430101
  32. 11430101
Contact Seller

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,375KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA5KC541102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24A031B
  • Mileage 131,375 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Sièges refroidissants / Cooled seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange,

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, Well maintainedVery clean unitThis vehicle was recently traded in,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC AMG GLC 43AMG, 362HP, BURMESTER for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC AMG GLC 43AMG, 362HP, BURMESTER 88,959 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MAGS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2016 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MAGS 125,550 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Impreza TOURING, AWD, CAMERA, DEMARREUR DISTANCE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2015 Subaru Impreza TOURING, AWD, CAMERA, DEMARREUR DISTANCE 118,318 KM $9,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas