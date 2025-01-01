Menu
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Sièges refroidissants / Cooled seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start +Attache remorque / Trailer hitch +Système de son B&O / B&O sound system -Un seul propriétaire / One owner -Aucun Accident / No accidents -Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified -Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers -Historique dentretien / Maintenance history -Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available -Aucune réclamation dassurance / No insurance claims -Véhicule très propre / Very clean unit - Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller

2020 Ford F-350

78,422 KM

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

PLATINUM, 6.7L DIESEL, CAMERA, CARPLAY, SIEGES VEN

12697530

2020 Ford F-350

PLATINUM, 6.7L DIESEL, CAMERA, CARPLAY, SIEGES VEN

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,422KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT8LEE64428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25ST135
  • Mileage 78,422 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Sièges refroidissants / Cooled seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start
+Attache remorque / Trailer hitch
+Système de son B&O / B&O sound system
-Un seul propriétaire / One owner
-Aucun Accident / No accidents
-Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
-Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
-Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
-Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
-Aucune réclamation d'assurance / No insurance claims
-Véhicule très propre / Very clean unit
- Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Air Conditioning
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2020 Ford F-350