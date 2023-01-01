2020 GMC Sierra 1500

$47,480 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 6 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525500

10525500 Stock #: 23J006

23J006 VIN: 1GTU9CED9LZ337657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23J006

Mileage 70,635 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Mechanical Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.