+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller,

2020 Honda Civic

78,107 KM

$19,250

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, MANUELLE, CAMERA, CARPLAY, SIEGES CHAUFF

12462280

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, MANUELLE, CAMERA, CARPLAY, SIEGES CHAUFF

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$19,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,107KM
VIN 2HGFC2E5XLH003278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25S077
  • Mileage 78,107 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier,

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller,


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$19,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2020 Honda Civic