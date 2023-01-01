2020 Hyundai Elantra

$20,970 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 8 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332228

10332228 Stock #: 23A047

23A047 VIN: KMHD84LF3LU063149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23A047

Mileage 52,861 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.