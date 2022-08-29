2020 Kia Forte

$19,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 3 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9178813

9178813 Stock #: 22A256

22A256 VIN: 3KPF24AD9LE218138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22A256

Mileage 18,398 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.