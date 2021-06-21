Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

41,701 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

SPECIAL-EDITION AWD *APPLE-CARPLAY *BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

41,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410542
  • Stock #: VV350
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC790522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VV350
  • Mileage 41,701 KM

Vehicle Description

CAMERA Un seul propriétaire. Bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Carfax vérifié. Protection mécanique complète de 7 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été redonné à la banque. One owner. Well maintained. Remaining warranty. Carfax verified. Full 7 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently returned to the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

