+PPF SATIN COMPLET / FULL SATIN PPF +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Sièges ventilés / Ventilated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier, Véhicule impeccable! No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle!

2020 Porsche 911

59,329 KM

$139,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche 911

S, 443HP, TOIT OUVRANT, PDK, SPORT EXHAUST

12430857

2020 Porsche 911

S, 443HP, TOIT OUVRANT, PDK, SPORT EXHAUST

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$139,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,329KM
VIN WP0AB2A95LS227488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25ST075
  • Mileage 59,329 KM

Vehicle Description

+PPF SATIN COMPLET / FULL SATIN PPF
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Sièges ventilés / Ventilated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start

Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable!

No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle!

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$139,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2020 Porsche 911