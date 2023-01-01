2020 Subaru WRX

$31,970 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 0 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640951

9640951 Stock #: 23CT015

23CT015 VIN: JF1VA1D65L9813749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23CT015

Mileage 36,074 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.