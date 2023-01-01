Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

36,074 KM

$31,970

+ tax & licensing
$31,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

AWD,TOT OUVRANT/SUNROOF, MANUAL

2020 Subaru WRX

AWD,TOT OUVRANT/SUNROOF, MANUAL

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$31,970

+ taxes & licensing

36,074KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640951
  • Stock #: 23CT015
  • VIN: JF1VA1D65L9813749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23CT015
  • Mileage 36,074 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Toit ouvrant / sunroof Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Balance de garantie, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Remaining warranty, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5
