2020 Tesla Model 3

36,795 KM

Details Description Features

$62,480

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

SR+, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

36,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8987803
  • Stock #: 22S212
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2LF540039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,795 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system +Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning Aucun Accident, Balance de garantie, Protection mécanique complète de _5_ ans disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule très propre! No accidents, Remaining warranty, Full _5_year mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Very clean unit! Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

