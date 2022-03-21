2020 Toyota RAV4

$34,970 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8959675

8959675 Stock #: 22A080

22A080 VIN: 2T3B1RFV7LC076295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22A080

Mileage 67,784 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Cloth Interior Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.