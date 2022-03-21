Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

67,784 KM

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

LE AWD, 2.5L, LANE-ASSIST, COLLISION-WARNING

LE AWD, 2.5L, LANE-ASSIST, COLLISION-WARNING

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

67,784KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22A080
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7LC076295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,784 KM

Vehicle Description

+Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system +Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning Kilométrage certifié, Vérifié par Carfax, Aucune réclamation d'assurance. Très bien entretenu. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état, Balance de garantie. Certified kilometers, Tires and body in great condition, Carfax verified, No insurance claims. Very clean unit! Remaining warranty. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Lane Departure Warning
Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

