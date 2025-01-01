2022 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Apple Carplay +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier, Véhicule impeccable! Ce véhicule est 100% original, One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! This vehicle is 100% original, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2022 Hyundai KONA

34,019 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED, CUIR, CARPLAY, TOIT-OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12563624

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED, CUIR, CARPLAY, TOIT-OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 12563624
  2. 12563624
  3. 12563624
  4. 12563624
  5. 12563624
  6. 12563624
  7. 12563624
  8. 12563624
  9. 12563624
  10. 12563624
  11. 12563624
  12. 12563624
  13. 12563624
  14. 12563624
  15. 12563624
  16. 12563624
  17. 12563624
  18. 12563624
  19. 12563624
  20. 12563624
  21. 12563624
  22. 12563624
  23. 12563624
  24. 12563624
  25. 12563624
  26. 12563624
  27. 12563624
  28. 12563624
  29. 12563624
  30. 12563624
Contact Seller

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,019KM
VIN KM8K6CABXNU762210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25CT055
  • Mileage 34,019 KM

Vehicle Description

+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Apple Carplay
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning

Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2018 Kia Soul LX 1.6L, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE, UN PROPRIO ! for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2018 Kia Soul LX 1.6L, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE, UN PROPRIO ! 128,301 KM $11,400 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED, NAVIGATION, CAMERA,TOI, 1 PROPRIO for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED, NAVIGATION, CAMERA,TOI, 1 PROPRIO 11,900 KM $28,450 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD, TECHNO-PACK, CUIR, NAVI, TOIT-OUVRANT for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD, TECHNO-PACK, CUIR, NAVI, TOIT-OUVRANT 10,600 KM $35,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2022 Hyundai KONA