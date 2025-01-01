Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

72,226 KM

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE, SIEGES & VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT

12976087

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE, SIEGES & VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,226KM
VIN 7MUBAABG2NV012747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25CT109A
  • Mileage 72,226 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Aucun Accident / No accidents
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
+Aucune réclamation d'assurance / No insurance claims
+Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état / Tires and body in great condition
+Véhicule très propre! / Very clean unit
+Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange / This vehicle was recently traded in

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

$27,980

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross