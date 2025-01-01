2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
+Apple Carplay +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Boite 6.6 / 6.6 box +Aucun Accident / No accidents +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état / Tires and body in great condition +Véhicule impeccable! / Impeccable Vehicle +Ce véhicule est 100% original / This vehicle is 100% original Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

79,596 KM

$51,450

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

* CHEVY SILVERADO RST * 3.0L DURAMAX, BOITE 6.5'

12961619

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

* CHEVY SILVERADO RST * 3.0L DURAMAX, BOITE 6.5'

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$51,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,596KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X25CT123
  • Mileage 79,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

2023 GMC Sierra 1500