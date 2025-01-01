2023 Tesla Model 3

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Système dassistance conduite / Driver assist technology +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2023 Tesla Model 3

23,896 KM

Details Description Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model 3

AUTONOMIE 438KM, AUTOPILOT, IMPECCABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12462286

2023 Tesla Model 3

AUTONOMIE 438KM, AUTOPILOT, IMPECCABLE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 12462286
  2. 12462286
  3. 12462286
  4. 12462286
  5. 12462286
  6. 12462286
  7. 12462286
  8. 12462286
  9. 12462286
  10. 12462286
  11. 12462286
  12. 12462286
  13. 12462286
  14. 12462286
  15. 12462286
  16. 12462286
  17. 12462286
  18. 12462286
  19. 12462286
  20. 12462286
  21. 12462286
  22. 12462286
  23. 12462286
  24. 12462286
  25. 12462286
  26. 12462286
  27. 12462286
  28. 12462286
  29. 12462286
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,896KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9PF462283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,896 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'assistance conduite / Driver assist technology
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls


Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original,


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Flood lights
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric ULTIMATE, 100%-ELECTRIC, CUIR, NAVI, TOIT-OUVRANT for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric ULTIMATE, 100%-ELECTRIC, CUIR, NAVI, TOIT-OUVRANT 154,176 KM $11,450 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series AWD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, VOLANT & SIEGES CHAUFF for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2018 BMW 3 Series AWD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, VOLANT & SIEGES CHAUFF 52,193 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev GT, CUIR, CAMERA 360, TOIT PANO, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev GT, CUIR, CAMERA 360, TOIT PANO, BLUETOOTH 35,960 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2023 Tesla Model 3