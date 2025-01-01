2025 Kia Seltos

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Apple Carplay +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls -Un seul propriétaire / One owner -Aucun Accident / No accidents -Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified -Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers -Historique dentretien / Maintenance history -Aucune réclamation dassurance / No insurance claims -Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available -Bien entretenu / Well maintained - Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2025 Kia Seltos

32,903 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Seltos

LX, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFF, BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12697527

2025 Kia Seltos

LX, CARPLAY, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFF, BLIND SPOT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 12697527
  2. 12697527
  3. 12697527
  4. 12697527
  5. 12697527
  6. 12697527
  7. 12697527
  8. 12697527
  9. 12697527
  10. 12697527
  11. 12697527
  12. 12697527
Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,903KM
VIN KNDEP2AA8S7677294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25ST139
  • Mileage 32,903 KM

Vehicle Description

+Apple Carplay
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
-Un seul propriétaire / One owner
-Aucun Accident / No accidents
-Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
-Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
-Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
-Aucune réclamation d'assurance / No insurance claims
-Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
-Bien entretenu / Well maintained
- Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD, 380-HP, NAVI, CUIR, TOIT-PANO, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD, 380-HP, NAVI, CUIR, TOIT-PANO, BLUETOOTH 117,596 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT, AUDIO BOSE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT, AUDIO BOSE 121,008 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT PANO for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT PANO 136,156 KM $10,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2025 Kia Seltos