1997 Mazda Miata MX-5

$9,756 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 8 , 1 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10020333

10020333 Stock #: 5896C

5896C VIN: JM1NA3531V0731437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Vert foncé

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # 5896C

Mileage 208,159 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.