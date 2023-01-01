Menu
1997 Mazda Miata MX-5

208,159 KM

Details Description

$9,756

+ tax & licensing
$9,756

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

MIATA DÉCAPOTABLE

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$9,756

+ taxes & licensing

208,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10020333
  • Stock #: 5896C
  • VIN: JM1NA3531V0731437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vert foncé
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5896C
  • Mileage 208,159 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

