2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 6904446

6904446 Stock #: H4834

H4834 VIN: 5NMSHDAG2AH379542

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Telescopic Steering Wheel Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Electric Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

