2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,314 KM

Details Description Features

$8,786

+ tax & licensing
$8,786

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited / CUIR + NAVIGATION

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited / CUIR + NAVIGATION

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$8,786

+ taxes & licensing

103,314KM
Used
  Stock #: H4834
  VIN: 5NMSHDAG2AH379542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,314 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found

We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.  We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.  All brands, all the models!

All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.

Thinking of financing?  Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.  Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.

Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,  Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.




INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE

Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.  Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

