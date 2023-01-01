2011 Ford Ranger

$6,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 2 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9987743

9987743 Stock #: 5803B

5803B VIN: 1FTKR4EE1BPA69915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bleu

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 5803B

Mileage 206,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Additional Features Manual Transmission AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Manual Transmission - 5 speed Airbags on / off switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.