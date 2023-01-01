Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

206,225 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

Cabine Super 2 RM 126 po XL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

Cabine Super 2 RM 126 po XL

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9987743
  2. 9987743
  3. 9987743
  4. 9987743
  5. 9987743
  6. 9987743
Contact Seller

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9987743
  • Stock #: 5803B
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE1BPA69915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 5803B
  • Mileage 206,225 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Manual Transmission
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Tires - Rear - All season
Tires - Front - All season
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Manual Transmission - 5 speed
Airbags on / off switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 151,300 KM
$14,295 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 255,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 78,915 KM
$31,286 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory