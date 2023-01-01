Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

2011 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Off-Road Tires
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4 wheel drive
Rear tow hook

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

CONVERTIBLE
Manual Transmission
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
AM / FM Radio
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Wheel - Steel
Manual Transmission - 6 speed
Security bar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

