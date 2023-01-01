Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Versa

106,330 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

Hayon 5 portes 4 cyl. en ligne, boîte automatique,

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Versa

Hayon 5 portes 4 cyl. en ligne, boîte automatique,

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9969395
  2. 9969395
  3. 9969395
  4. 9969395
  5. 9969395
  6. 9969395
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,330KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9969395
  • Stock #: 5912B
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP9BL476769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,330 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM / FM Radio
Driver's side airbag
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Tires - Rear - All season
Tires - Front - All season
Rear trunk access
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Wheel - Steel
Automatic Transmission - 4 Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2019 Acura MDX Elite...
 52,416 KM
$42,273 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX A-Spe...
 76,855 KM
$33,496 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA El...
 27,219 KM
$41,396 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory