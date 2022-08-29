$9,496+ tax & licensing
$9,496
+ taxes & licensing
Saint-Jean Hyundai
438-806-0660
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL SEULEMENT 40 092 KM
Location
Saint-Jean Hyundai
1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1
438-806-0660
$9,496
+ taxes & licensing
40,092KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9315889
- Stock #: H5743P
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH271549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,092 KM
Vehicle Description
SMS : 450-489-0058
Extended : Available
We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible. We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars. All brands, all the models!
All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.
Thinking of financing? Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience. Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.
Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.
INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE
Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saint-Jean Hyundai
1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1