$8,486+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,486
+ taxes & licensing
Saint-Jean Hyundai
438-806-0660
2013 Kia Rio
2013 Kia Rio
EX // A/C + BLUETOOTH
Location
Saint-Jean Hyundai
1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1
438-806-0660
$8,486
+ taxes & licensing
106,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8499035
- Stock #: 5324A
- VIN: KNADN5A30D6861557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Manufacturer Warranty information :
Basic : EXPIRED
Powertrain :EXPIRED
Extended : Available
We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible. We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars. All brands, all the models!
All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.
Thinking of financing? Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience. Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.
Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.
INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE
Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai
Saint-Jean Hyundai
1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1