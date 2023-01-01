2013 RAM 1500

$17,296 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 3 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,336 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Spare Tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 4 wheel drive Rear tow hook Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Split rear bench Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer STEPS Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Convenience Lighting Package Wheels - Chrome AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Retractable mirrors Automatic Transmission - 6 speed Window - Rear Sliding

