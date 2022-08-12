2013 Volkswagen Golf...

$13,983 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 1 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8979367

8979367 Stock #: 5509B

5509B VIN: WVWHV7AJ7DW049249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 136,177 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.