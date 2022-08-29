Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

158,663 KM

Details Description Features

$11,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,493

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TOIT OUVRANT SUPER LOOK

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TOIT OUVRANT SUPER LOOK

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9035830
  2. 9035830
  3. 9035830
  4. 9035830
  5. 9035830
  6. 9035830
  7. 9035830
  8. 9035830
  9. 9035830
  10. 9035830
  11. 9035830
  12. 9035830
  13. 9035830
  14. 9035830
  15. 9035830
  16. 9035830
  17. 9035830
  18. 9035830
  19. 9035830
  20. 9035830
  21. 9035830
  22. 9035830
  23. 9035830
Contact Seller

$11,493

+ taxes & licensing

158,663KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035830
  • Stock #: 5465B
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJ5DW128165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,663 KM

Vehicle Description

SMS : 450-489-0058

Extended : Available

We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.  We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.  All brands, all the models!

All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.

Thinking of financing?  Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.  Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.

Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,  Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.




INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE

Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.  Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 121,000 KM
$32,986 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 171,011 KM
$14,486 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius PR...
 82,336 KM
$32,483 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory