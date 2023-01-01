Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

83,344 KM

$12,696

+ tax & licensing
Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Berline automatique, GL * UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE

Location

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

83,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090260
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9EH476690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,344 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Wheel - Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

