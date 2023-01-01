Menu
2015 BMW X3

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,853

+ tax & licensing
$18,853

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

XDrive28i + NAVIGATION + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + AWD

2015 BMW X3

XDrive28i + NAVIGATION + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + AWD

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$18,853

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147134
  • Stock #: 5770C
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C51F0D47753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5770C
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available. Contact our representitives for more details.



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission
Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Seating

Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Four Wheel Drive (4x4)
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Mirrors - Memory
Electric passenger seat

