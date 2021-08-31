2015 Cadillac SRX

$20,486 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 5 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7595548

7595548 Stock #: A5072V

A5072V VIN: 3GYFNEE37FS605141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # A5072V

Mileage 109,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.