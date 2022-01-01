2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$33,983 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8137729

8137729 Stock #: A5299V

A5299V VIN: 1C4RJFCM9FC716554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,081 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.