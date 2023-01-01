Menu
2015 Kia Forte

135,563 KM

Details Description Features

$11,883

+ tax & licensing
$11,883

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$11,883

+ taxes & licensing

135,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9703069
  • Stock #: 5818A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A64F5425214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,563 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC + BLUETOOTH + HEATED SEATS + CRUISE CONTROL + LET SEE US !!!



No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Airbags
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
CUP HOLDERS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Fully loaded
Center Armrest
alloy rims
USB port
MIRRORS
Bluetooth Connection
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Air conditioning (Front)
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Keyless locking
Power-assisted brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

