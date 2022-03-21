Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,983

+ tax & licensing
$39,983

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans Diesel

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans Diesel

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$39,983

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8922103
  Stock #: A5504V
  VIN: WD3BE7DC3FP129299

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found

SMS : 450-489-0058

Extended : Available

We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.  We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.  All brands, all the models!

All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.

Thinking of financing?  Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.  Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.

Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,  Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.




INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE

Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.  Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-XXXX

438-806-0660

