2016 Hyundai Accent ...

$10,756 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9793432

9793432 Stock #: 5870A

5870A VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU252951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 5870A

Mileage 79,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Cover HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split rear bench Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Hubcaps Onboard Computer Wheel Covers Manual Transmission Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Built-In Bluetooth AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Wheel - Steel Manual Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.