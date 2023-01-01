2016 Hyundai Elantra

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 6 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10122855

10122855 Stock #: H6090L

H6090L VIN: KMHD35LH3GU257093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # H6090L

Mileage 165,646 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Performance Tires Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Cover Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Manual Transmission Glass Sunroof Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Sun/Moonroof Built-In Bluetooth Generic Sun/Moonroof AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Manual Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.