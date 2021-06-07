Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

116,797 KM

Details Description Features

$16,486

+ tax & licensing
$16,486

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD // A/C + CUIR + TOIT

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD // A/C + CUIR + TOIT

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$16,486

+ taxes & licensing

116,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7307483
  • Stock #: 4585A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA28GU032819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Manufacturer Warranty information :



Basic :11-02-2020  100 000 KM

Powertrain :11-02-2020  100 000 KM

Extended : Available

No Accident/Damage Records Found

This vehicule is eligible for Hyundai canada certification, interest rate starts at 0.99% as well as a one-year powertrain warranty extension!

We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.  We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.  All brands, all the models!

All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.

Thinking of financing?  Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.  Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.

Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,  Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.




INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE

Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.  Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

