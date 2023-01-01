Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit Connect

127,050 KM

Details Description Features

$24,193

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,193

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit Connect

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9740731
  2. 9740731
  3. 9740731
  4. 9740731
  5. 9740731
  6. 9740731
Contact Seller

$24,193

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9740731
  • Stock #: A5860F
  • VIN: NM0LS7F71H1294645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A5860F
  • Mileage 127,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended warranty : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
AM / FM Radio
Driver Restriction Features
Driver's side airbag
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Wheel - Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 59,900 KM
$20,756 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX BA
 71,500 KM
$15,996 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 18,000 KM
$32,266 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory