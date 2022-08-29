2017 Kia Forte

$15,493 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 2 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9109630

9109630 Stock #: A5655V

A5655V VIN: 3KPFK4A7XHE145752

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 35,226 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

