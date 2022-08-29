2017 Kia Rio

$14,976 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9104947

9104947 Stock #: A5666

A5666 VIN: KNADM5A38H6071027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # A5666

Mileage 53,456 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.