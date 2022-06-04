2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$13,986 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8322285

8322285 Stock #: A5390V

A5390V VIN: 3MZBN1K77HM135735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

