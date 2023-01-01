Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

135,764 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 places 5 portes TA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 places 5 portes TA

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9993083
  2. 9993083
  3. 9993083
  4. 9993083
  5. 9993083
  6. 9993083
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993083
  • Stock #: GOUP006
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC1HS869046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # GOUP006
  • Mileage 135,764 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Third Row Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Knee Air Bag
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Air Conditioning - Rear
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2007 Honda Fit Hayon...
 176,682 KM
$4,250 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic 2 p...
 111,750 KM
$7,250 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger Cab...
 206,225 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory